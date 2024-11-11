BOTTOM STORY OF THE DAY: Chris Wallace to Leave CNN.
CNN anchor Chris Wallace announced on Monday that he would leave the network at the end of his contract, citing the growing influence of podcasters such as Joe Rogan and Charlamagne tha God.
Wallace – who joined CNN in January 2022 after nearly 20 years at Fox News – told the Daily Beast he would leave the network at the end of his three-year contract in favor of independent broadcasting.
Describing podcasts and streaming platforms as “where the action seems to be,” Wallace pointed to Rogan and Charlamagne’s influence during the 2024 election, before adding, “I don’t flatter myself to think I will have that sort of reach.”
That’s probably very wise.
Back in December of 2021, when Wallace left Fox News for the soon to be stillborn CNN+ platform, Glenn quoted an Insta-reader who quipped, “Chris Wallace announces he is leaving Fox News to pursue his dream of being viewed by far fewer people.”
To paraphrase legendary rock manager Ian Faith, his appeal may become even more selective post-CNN.