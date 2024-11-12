HMM: Qatar denies expelling Hamas despite Biden administration claims.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry emphatically denied reports of Hamas’s expulsion from Doha, after U.S. officials said that Qatar demanded the Palestinian terrorist group depart. “The media reports regarding the Hamas office in Doha is inaccurate,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry statement from Saturday reads. “The main goal of the office in Qatar is to be a channel of communication between the concerned parties.”

On the other hand, there doesn’t seem to be much reason left for Hamas to stay*: Qatar ends mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas, citing lack of good-faith negotiations.

*Aside from their personal safety, of course.