ENDORSED:

We won the presidency, house, and senate. For once I don’t care about the margins. I don’t care about whether it’s a landslide.

I remember 2008-2010.

Do everything you can in the next two years as if you’d won 99 to 0.

We’ve got to turn the ratchet the other way somehow.

— Kaya (@sisterinferior) November 11, 2024