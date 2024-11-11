CHOOSE YOUR ADVENTURE: The Progressive Movement Is Finished.

Did he arrest his political enemies? No. Did he vilify half the country as “existential threats” to democracy? No. Did he weaponize agencies of the U.S. government against its citizens? No. In fact, many say that he was too lenient with spreaders of election denialism, like Hillary Clinton.

The Biden-Harris administration did all of those, plus they spiked inflation and opened the U.S. border, allowing everyone in the world to enter at taxpayer expense. Then they insisted it was either not happening, or if it was happening, it was Trump’s fault.

Much of the Democrat leadership and just about all of the legacy media don’t understand everyone’s desire, Republicans and Democrats alike, to enjoy a higher quality of life. Nobody wants more rules, more restrictions, more censorship, less wealth, less security, and fewer choices in life.

All of the legitimate concerns Democrat voters have over the massive influx of illegal migrants in their communities, the weakening of law enforcement, the tolerance of social disorder, the illogical push toward racial and gender preferences in all walks of life, and the war waged on oil and natural gas in the name of “climate change” have been tossed to the side by Democrat leaders. And these voters are fed up.

Just because the Democrats and legacy media push narratives to support their Progressive values and force-feed them down the throats of the public does not mean voters are going to comply. They’re now finding this out in real time.

As mentioned, it was a wild ride for the past twenty-plus years. Harris has gone down in flames. Let’s hope that the Progressive movement goes with her.