CHOOSE YOUR ADVENTURE: The Progressive Movement Is Finished.
Did he arrest his political enemies? No. Did he vilify half the country as “existential threats” to democracy? No. Did he weaponize agencies of the U.S. government against its citizens? No. In fact, many say that he was too lenient with spreaders of election denialism, like Hillary Clinton.
The Biden-Harris administration did all of those, plus they spiked inflation and opened the U.S. border, allowing everyone in the world to enter at taxpayer expense. Then they insisted it was either not happening, or if it was happening, it was Trump’s fault.
Much of the Democrat leadership and just about all of the legacy media don’t understand everyone’s desire, Republicans and Democrats alike, to enjoy a higher quality of life. Nobody wants more rules, more restrictions, more censorship, less wealth, less security, and fewer choices in life.
All of the legitimate concerns Democrat voters have over the massive influx of illegal migrants in their communities, the weakening of law enforcement, the tolerance of social disorder, the illogical push toward racial and gender preferences in all walks of life, and the war waged on oil and natural gas in the name of “climate change” have been tossed to the side by Democrat leaders. And these voters are fed up.
Just because the Democrats and legacy media push narratives to support their Progressive values and force-feed them down the throats of the public does not mean voters are going to comply. They’re now finding this out in real time.
As mentioned, it was a wild ride for the past twenty-plus years. Harris has gone down in flames. Let’s hope that the Progressive movement goes with her.
They’re not planning to, at least for now: Progressive Democrats push to take over party leadership.
Left-wingers are hoping to install Ben Wikler, the Wisconsin Democratic chairman, to take over the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and swing it away from the current centrist leadership ahead of the 2026 midterms.
Pramila Jayapal, who leads the Democrats’ progressive faction in Congress, has said she would “love to see somebody” who is “like a Ben Wikler”, Politico reports.
Her intervention may mean Left-wing Democrats swing behind Mr Wikler, who is seen as an effective fundraiser and has been credited with reviving his party’s fortunes in Wisconsin, if he launches a bid for the position.
It comes as Democrats battle over how to rebuild their party following Donald Trump’s election victory on Tuesday night.
Different factions of the party are openly feuding with each other in the aftermath of Ms Harris’s defeat, amid claims that the vice-president failed to appeal to working-class voters.
Bernie Sanders, the veteran Vermont senator, has argued that the next Democratic campaign should be based on a more Left-wing economic message.
Real Bidenomics has never been tried!