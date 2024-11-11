SPIRIT AIRLINES FLIGHT FROM FLORIDA HIT BY GUNFIRE WHILE TRYING TO LAND IN HAITI:

A Spirit Airlines flight out of Florida was struck by gunfire on Monday while making a landing in Port-au-Prince in Haiti on Monday.

A spokesperson for the airline told Fox News Digital Spirit flight 951 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was diverted to Santiago, Dominican Republic, where it landed safely after being hit by gunfire.

After arriving in the Dominican Republic, an inspection found evidence of damage to the aircraft that was consistent with gunfire.