AS ALWAYS, LIFE IN THE 21st CENTURY IMITATES WOODY ALLEN’S SLEEPER: Wanna Know How Devastating Kamala’s Loss Really Was for the Left? Just Check Out What Mark Cuban Did-LOL.

To paraphrase the futuristic historian in Sleeper, some of us have a theory that she might once have been a candidate to be President of the United States, but that she performed so horrendously, all records, everything was wiped out about her. There is nothing in history books. There are no pictures on stamps, money, or what people from your century called “social media.”