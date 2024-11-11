49ERS NICK BOSA FINED FOR WEARING ‘MAGA’ HAT IN POSTGAME INTERVIEW DESPITE APPEARING ON-SCREEN FOR LESS THAN 5 SECONDS:

The NFL has fined San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa for sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat during a post-game interview.

Following a 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on October 27, Bosa crashed an interview on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” where several of his teammates were speaking to network reporter Melissa Stark.

Bosa ran up behind quarterback Brock Purdy, pointed to his white and gold “MAGA” hat, and ran off-screen. The entire incident lasted less than five seconds.

The star player has since been fined $11,255 by the NFL over the political message, reportedly violating league rules. Players are prohibited from displaying personal messages or political messages of any kind on game day, according to NFL rules.

The NFL rulebook states the league “will not grant permission” for any player to wear messages that “relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns.”