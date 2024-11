THERE’S A NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN—And I suspect he might just be slightly more effective than Joe Biden’s Border Czar:

JUST IN: Donald Trump announces former ICE director Tom Homan will be his new “Border Czar.”

Here is a previous spat Homan had with AOC.

“I am pleased to announce that the Former

ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration,… pic.twitter.com/acZfsy2WoE

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2024