JUST NBC THE MELTDOWN! ‘Unhinged’ NBC Reporter Rips Off Daily Wire Story, Nerfs It, Then Self-Immolates On X When Called Out.

The story went viral – and was eventually picked up by NBC News reporter Mirna Alsharif (formerly CNN), who proceeded to not only rip off the report without citing the Daily Wire, she completely nerf’d it — failing to adhere to basic journalistic standards despite all of that information having been reported by DW.

When she was called out for her shitty reporting, Alsharif had a complete meltdown on X — claiming that the Daily Wire wasn’t her source, and hurtling High School insults at reporters.

And while she just deleted her account, we’ve got receipts…