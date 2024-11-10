OLD AND BUSTED: The October Surprise.
The New Hotness? The November Surprise! California Punishes Voters After Historic Election, Slaps on Massive New Gas Tax.
Gooder and harder, California.
OLD AND BUSTED: The October Surprise.
The New Hotness? The November Surprise! California Punishes Voters After Historic Election, Slaps on Massive New Gas Tax.
Gooder and harder, California.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.