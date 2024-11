QUESTION ASKED:

JIM JORDAN: “The biggest question is, what happened to the 10 Million voters that Joe Biden got but didn't come up for Kamala Harris?” pic.twitter.com/vRa3SOn1lu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 10, 2024

From yesterday’s Power Line Week in Pictures:

From Glenn in 2021: The ‘cabal’ that bragged of foisting Joe Biden on us must answer for his failed presidency.

Earlier: