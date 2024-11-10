READY TO MAGA (AGAIN) ON DAY ONE: A look at his opening moves in the White House.

There’s a lot on his plate but this one is a biggie:

Trump repeatedly clashed with executive branch personnel and has long insisted that unelected federal bureaucrats worked to subvert his initiatives from within the administration. “I will immediately reissue my 2020 Executive Order restoring the president’s authority to remove rogue bureaucrats and I will wield that power very aggressively,” Trump promised in a policy video. “Second, we will clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus.” He further vowed to end the weaponization of federal agencies for political purposes to prevent them from targeting conservative-leaning groups. “The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled so that faceless bureaucrats will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives, Christians, and the left’s political enemies,” he said.

Read the whole thing.