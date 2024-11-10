OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY: FEC Filings Show Kamala Harris Team Blew Funds On Hollywood Stars, Private Jets.
Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, advised by leftist political strategists, spent a billion dollars centered around labeling former President Trump and a majority of Americans as ‘Hitler’ and ‘Nazis.’ They poured millions into far-left Hollywood stars, elaborate concerts, and private jet travel, yet still ended up $20 million in debt—and got defeated in one of the most historic general election wins in a generation.
X user Autism Capital cited a new report of Federal Election Commission filings that shows the Harris team’s spending trends between August 2023 and October 2024. The data is broken down into monthly spending totals, the top 20 recipients, a distribution of disbursement sizes, spending by type of media, temporal patterns, and trends.
Autism Capital said, “List of the top 500 disbursement recipients from the Kamala campaign. Enjoy, Internet.”
Even Oprah took the money and ran.
Why did Oprah’s production studio receive $1,000,000 disbursement from the Harris campaign?
That’s in the FEC records – clear as day.
Was Oprah paid for the assistance she gave Harris and if so, was that disclosed during that little town hall?
— Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 9, 2024
And what did Harris get for her money?
Stuff like this:
Oh my gosh
Kamala spent six figures just building the the SET for her appearance on Call Her Daddy
Banger from @gekaminsky pic.twitter.com/z1hCBAEDzJ
— John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 8, 2024
“That set decor is like $189.50 at TJMaxx,” Mary Katharine Hamm replied.
There’s no indication that George Clooney got paid a dime for his celebrity endorsement but he is a white man with traditional pronouns: George Clooney taking step back from politics after being made a ‘scapegoat’ for Kamala Harris’ loss.