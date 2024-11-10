OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY: FEC Filings Show Kamala Harris Team Blew Funds On Hollywood Stars, Private Jets.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, advised by leftist political strategists, spent a billion dollars centered around labeling former President Trump and a majority of Americans as ‘Hitler’ and ‘Nazis.’ They poured millions into far-left Hollywood stars, elaborate concerts, and private jet travel, yet still ended up $20 million in debt—and got defeated in one of the most historic general election wins in a generation.

X user Autism Capital cited a new report of Federal Election Commission filings that shows the Harris team’s spending trends between August 2023 and October 2024. The data is broken down into monthly spending totals, the top 20 recipients, a distribution of disbursement sizes, spending by type of media, temporal patterns, and trends.

Autism Capital said, “List of the top 500 disbursement recipients from the Kamala campaign. Enjoy, Internet.”