ABC NEWS CLEARLY TAKING TRUMP’S WIN WELL: Grocers ‘outraged’ after Whoopi Goldberg calls them ‘pigs’ over food inflation on The View.

Grocery store owners clapped back after Whoopi Goldberg on ABC’s “The View” called them “pigs” over food inflation — and raised concerns that the name-calling could expose store owners to further violence, The Post has learned.

The comedian claimed “the folks that own the groceries are pigs” as she blamed them for rising prices at supermarkets on the Thursday show — a day after Donald Trump won the presidential election by hammering on inflation in his campaign.

“Your pocketbook is bad, not because the Bidens did anything. Not because the economy is bad. Your grocery bills are what they are because the folks that own the groceries are pigs,” Goldberg said on the popular program.