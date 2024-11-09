THIS IS CNN: CNN Panel Meltdown Over Trans Issue Shows Left Learned No Lessons From 2024 Defeat.

A CNN panel discussion this past week perfectly exemplified the Left’s remaining blindspot on the transgender issue, which the Wall Street Journal called the “sleeper issue” of the 2024 election.

One guest, Jay Michaelson, yelled at strategist Shermichael Singleton for supposedly being

“transphobic” for explaining that boys who identify as trans playing in female sports is not a popular policy with families across the country. Moreover, CNN host Abby Phillips, amazingly, tried to police Singleton’s language instead of shutting down Michaelson’s tantrum.

“They’re not boys! I’m not gonna listen to ‘transphobia’ at this table!” Michaelson interrupted Singleton. “Did you call a ‘trans girl’ a boy?! … When you use words as a slur, I’m gonna interrupt.”

“They’re not boys! They’re not boys!” Michaelson continued to interrupt. “I’m not gonna sit there and listen to that.”

Phillips tried to “reset” the discussion by saying the trans issue is a “heated” one, but notably called on Singleton to seemingly police his language to be “respectful” to Michaelson.

“I think out of respect for Jay, let’s try to talk about this in a way that is respectful,” Phillips said to Singleton.