WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH PIERS MORGAN IS A VOICE OF SANITY:

“I would absolutely trust Elon Musk over anyone in the American Federal Government to work out how to make savings”

Broadcaster Piers Morgan discusses the potential role for tech entrepreneur Elon Musk in Donald Trump’s administration.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/WOIgUzSY8s

— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 6, 2024