SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: CNN’s Bill Weir Declares ‘Notorious Climate Denier’ Trump Will Let Earth ‘Go to Hell.’

Making several appearances Thursday on CNN to discuss the aftermath of Donald Trump winning the presidential election, CNN chief climate correspondent Bill Weir fretted over a second Trump administration’s climate policies, and declared that the President-elect is “the most notorious climate denier in history” who will let the climate “go to hell.” This is the same Bill Weir who famously declared “even the seagulls” were “awed” with Barack Obama’s first inauguration.

Sadly though, the seagulls, along with the rest of us, didn’t survive the era:

Barack Obama has only four years to save the world. That is the stark assessment of Nasa scientist and leading climate expert Jim Hansen who last week warned only urgent action by the new president could halt the devastating climate change that now threatens Earth. Crucially, that action will have to be taken within Obama’s first administration, he added.

— President ‘has four years to save Earth,’ the Grauniad, January 17, 2009.

And alas, we didn’t survive this deadline, either: Al Gore’s January 27, 2016 Prediction is Coming Near: The Earth Will End From Overheating.

—Newsalert, November 21, 2015.

(Classical reference in headline.)