HOW IT STARTED: “Go for the Throat! Why if he wants to transform American politics, Obama must declare war on the Republican Party.”
—John Dickerson, future host of CBS’s Face the Nation, at Slate, one of the remaining media redoubts of the Graham family, the former owners of the WaPo, January 18th, 2023.
How It’s Going:
REMINDER: John Dickerson was previously the host of Face the Nation, he worked on 60 Minutes, the political director of CBS News, and chief Washington correspondent for CBS News.
WhAt MeDiA bIaS?
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 8, 2024