EZRA KLEIN: This Too Shall Pass. After quoting Klein on Dubya’s resounding win on 2004 eventually fizzling out paving the way for eight years of Barack Obama (arguably 12 years), John Sexton writes:

Republicans are celebrating this week and Democrats earned every bit of the despair they are feeling. And yet, this too shall pass. The other 48% of the country won’t disappear. They will take every opportunity to bash Trump every single day and over time it could work.

It certainly worked on George W. Bush. Bush won the 2004 election but by the end of his second term Democrats were turning out for huge anti-war rallies seemingly every couple of weeks, carrying signs about Chimpy McHitlerburtion. Not surprisingly, those rallies all vanished once Obama was elected. It was always politics not principle that animated them. But the point is, they got what they wanted. And let’s face it, they came very, very close to continuing Obama’s 8 year run in 2016. Trump won that election by a hair.

Republicans won convincingly this week, but the time to start thinking about winning the next election is right now. The left is already making their own plans. They are gearing up the street protests once again. The will fight Trump in the courts. They will fight him in the media, which they mostly control already. Tuesday’s victory only ushers us into the next uphill battle to make this into a lasting win, one that can benefit future conservative candidates.