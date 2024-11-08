ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES: Toyota Executive Lashes Out at US Regulations Promoting EV Sales.

Toyota Motor Corp.’s North American chief operating officer criticized the US’s policies promoting speedy adoption of electric vehicles, calling them “de facto mandates” out of sync with consumer demand.

Noting government support for EVs has been a hotly debated issue in the US presidential election, Toyota North America COO Jack Hollis said sales of all-electric vehicle should grow organically, without rules penalizing gas-powered car sales.

“The whole EV ecosystem is ahead of the consumer,” Hollis told reporters Friday, pointing to tailpipe emission rules from the Environmental Protection Agency and California. “It’s not in alignment with consumers. It’s just not.”