‘RED-PILLED IN REAL TIME:’ Charlamagne Notices What Dems Are NOT Saying About Trump Since He Won.

Biden also said “we’re gonna be OK.” Those words sounded bizarre after at least a year of the Left saying Trump is Hitler and America is doomed if he gets back in the White House. Charlamagne tha God tried to reconcile the rhetoric he heard in the past to what’s going on so far since the election:

I think it may have started even sooner than that:

Not surprisingly, Charlamagne issued a cease-and-desist order over the ad in late October, lest his many Democrat guests think he was supporting the Bad Orange Man.

But why didn’t he point out that the Bad Orange Man wasn’t Hitler until after Tuesday? As Steve spotted earlier today in the replies to Charlamagne, “All of it was politics, and he was complicit.” In Soviet Russia, no one wanted to be the last man clapping when Stalin finished a speech, and in Soviet America, no Biden-Harris supporter wanted to be the first person to admit that the “Trump is Hitler” slurs are crazy talk, and a trope completely worn out after 80 years of reflexive use by Democrats at election time.

