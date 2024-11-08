ELECTION INTEGRITY: Colorado—unlike any other state in the union—saw an unmistakable leftward shift in voting patterns in the most recent elections.

The timing, juxtaposed against a broader national trend of rightward-leaning shifts, raises some pertinent questions. Why did Colorado buck the trend so decisively, and at such an unusual time?

This is the same Colorado that, under Secretary of State Jena Griswold, experienced a catastrophic breach of election security. Colorado’s voting machine BIOS passwords were posted online for anyone to access months before the election.

The breach under Griswold’s watch was unprecedented, and yet it seemingly had no repercussions or impact, at least not officially. But with Colorado being the only state to record a notable shift to the left, can one truly ignore the possible connection? Four full months of exposed BIOS passwords in an environment of deeply polarized and contested elections is not a mere technical error—it is an open door, a flashing invitation for interference, be it from internal actors or foreign opportunists.

What are we to conclude when the only state with such an electoral shift is also the state that allowed its voting systems to be compromised with such brazen carelessness?