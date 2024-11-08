JOURNOLIST* MEMBERS LEARN NEW PHRASE: Legacy Media Indict Themselves When They Blame The ‘Right-Wing Media Ecosystem.’

Laura Barrón-López is the White House correspondent at PBS News and a political analyst at CNN. On a panel with Dana Bash and John King — the network’s chief political and chief national correspondent respectively — Barrón-López made a claim so objectively false is almost defies believability. Bash and King, of course, found it deeply compelling. Reflecting on Trump’s success, Barrón-López mused, “Maybe it’s not so much Democrats policies or messaging or the words that they use specifically, but there is an entire right-wing media ecosystem doesn’t exist on the left, does not exist in center or mainstream, and people are getting their information in very different ways now.”

No self awareness! @lbarronlopez, a correspondent for PBS, while on CNN, blamed Kamala Harris loss on how “there is an entire right wing media ecosystem that doesn’t exist on the left and it does not exist in the center or mainstream.” pic.twitter.com/QKPjTGHhvO — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) November 7, 2024

“Media ecosystem” was uttered on MSNBC’s Morning Joe today by former Timesman Anand Giridharadas:



These guys blaming Joe Rogan for an election where their candidate chose to ignore him is just wild. https://t.co/LFOFAJ5uoz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 8, 2024

In his piece yesterday on “Trump’s Podcast Offensive” in the Free Press, River Page asked, “Will Kamala’s refusal to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast be remembered like Hillary not visiting Wisconsin before the election?”

Based on the media’s freakout this week, the answer is a resounding yes. And just like Hillary losing to Trump in 2016, the DNC-MSM ecosystem (see what I did there?) is failing to learn all the wrong lessons from her implosion.

In December of 2016, Hillary blamed her loss on “fake news,” propelling that phrase into the vernacular (particularly when Trump picked up on it and threw it back into the left’s faces). Typing “media ecosystem” into Google and setting the tools function to “past week” brings up 11,000 results. And all because leftist establishment media made a concerted effort to abandon or belittle male viewers — until it suddenly decided it needed them:

“If progressives have a politics that says all white people are racist, all men are toxic, and all billionaires are evil it’s kinda hard to keep them on your side. If you're chasing people out of the party, you can't be mad when they leave.” — Van Jones pic.twitter.com/6sWJD5Pw6e — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) November 7, 2024

* Or whatever they’re calling it these days.