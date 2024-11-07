ED MORRISSEY: Dems Enter Kübler-Ross Stage 6 of Grief: ‘Clawing Each Others’ Eyes Out.‘

Anger, denial, bargaining, depression, acceptance … eye-clawing? Has Elisabeth Kübler-Ross amended her 1969 work on the five stages of grief? Or are Democrats just stuck in the first stage? It didn’t take 24 hours from the call of Pennsylvania for Donald Trump before Democrats began running to their favorite media outlets to vent their rage at the result. Axios’ Andrew Solender offered up an overview headlined, “Democrats start clawing each others’ eyes out,” figuratively speaking. Or at least we hope it’s figuratively speaking: The dust has not yet settled from the 2024 election, but the Democratic Party’s blame game over their bleak showing has already begun in earnest. Why it matters: Democrats across the ideological spectrum are quickly seizing on this raw moment to try to redefine the party in their image. Read it all, but at least as presented, we don’t get any real eye-clawing. What we do see are the ideological factions of the Left trying to frame the loss as vindication for their own positions. That’s a natural process after a shocking loss; the RNC actually launched a formalized process for it after Mitt Romney’s loss to Barack Obama in the latter’s re-election effort in 2012, after being shocked by the results. (I eventually wrote a book about the lessons of 2012 called Going Red.)

Taylor Lorenz’s assurances that the New York Times is just another right-wing rag aside, the earnest pre-election pleading from assorted Times heavyweights is hilariously cringe:

But perhaps is simply needs a fun soundtrack another to liven things up:

The doomsday warnings from the NYT editorial board about the next Trump Presidency are a lot funnier with the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme running in the backgroundpic.twitter.com/RD7rQuBgja — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 7, 2024

While the Timespeople who shooting their clips to assuage their zanier readers, Heather Mac Donald writes that behind the scenes, it was party time at the newspaper: Trumped — The mainstream press is about to suffer its most definitive discrediting yet.

The press will continue to flog the Trump-as-dictator theme because it is secure in its ideological bubble. Before the election, the New York Times newsroom had brought in popcorn and cotton candy machines, fake sparklers, and goodie bags in anticipation of the coronation of “Madame President.” On November 6, the popcorn machine stood unceremoniously in a corner behind yellow police tape and an orange rubber traffic cone. Undaunted, executive editor Joseph Kahn and managing editors Marc Lacey and Carolyn Ryan sent a memo to their colleagues on November 6 praising the paper’s election coverage. They singled out for particular commendation a report that outlined Trump’s agenda: “to settle scores and enact a disruptive program on immigration, the economy, the federal bureaucracy and the judicial system.” Many Americans feel “unsettled and afraid,” said the editors. And apparently for good reason: “We are likely entering a period of change and uncertainty beyond anything America has experienced in our lifetimes.” Actually, what initiated a period of disruption beyond anything current generations have seen is enabling millions of Third World illegal aliens to enter the country, enforcing a mass delusion regarding the malleability of biological sex, ending meritocracy in favor of race and gender quotas, and setting up a collapse of the electrical grid through fantastical requirements regarding “green” energy.

Exit quote: “Expect another four years of fear-mongering as the Trump administration tries to restore the country’s constitutional architecture. Keep that scorecard in hand. Though the media will never admit it, their credibility, already threadbare, will be definitively decimated.”