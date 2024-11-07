November 7, 2024

WATCH: The Lefty Meltdown Continues Over Trump’s Victory, Including One Woman Who Shaves Her Head in Rage.

Nothing really brings out the crazy quite like Trump does, and once it was announced that he had won the 2024 Election, there was much celebrating and reveling; however, one thing many people looked forward to was the insane meltdown of leftists all over the nation.

And boy, did they not disappoint. We might be getting some of the greatest meltdown moments in history this year, and why not? The corporate media and the Democrat Party spent years painting Trump as a violent, evil, sadistic, and hateful man, and a lot of these people truly believe they’re going to get plunged into some sort of theocratic nightmare or real-life Handmaid’s Tale.

We’ve already covered the initial videos that came out, and you can click on the link to see those if you haven’t already.

But as time went on, things seemed to get even crazier. Let’s begin.

And, as always, LANGUAGE WARNING with these videos.

Let’s kick off with one of the craziest things I’ve seen. This woman is so angry about Trump being elected that she’s decided, in her rage, to cut her hair off.

French women had their heads shaved forcibly after their nation was liberated from a totalitarian socialistic regime:

I realize that being liberated from the out-of-control authoritarianism of the Biden-Harris regime may feel a bit traumatic, but no reason to cosplay as former socialists who want to spread their ideology nationally, ladies.

Perhaps the most astonishing rebuke to this week’s scream theater has come from Hollywood actress/writer/producer/ Justine Bateman, who has taken to Twitter to humorously critique their bad lighting, camerawork, sound, and compositions. In addition to her cribbing approvingly from Libs of TikTok, Ace of Spades speculates that “she seems to be a fan of Nicole Shanahan and was, I guess, an RFKJr. supporter. I’ll take it! They’re on the team:”

 

