WATCH: The Lefty Meltdown Continues Over Trump’s Victory, Including One Woman Who Shaves Her Head in Rage.
Nothing really brings out the crazy quite like Trump does, and once it was announced that he had won the 2024 Election, there was much celebrating and reveling; however, one thing many people looked forward to was the insane meltdown of leftists all over the nation.
And boy, did they not disappoint. We might be getting some of the greatest meltdown moments in history this year, and why not? The corporate media and the Democrat Party spent years painting Trump as a violent, evil, sadistic, and hateful man, and a lot of these people truly believe they’re going to get plunged into some sort of theocratic nightmare or real-life Handmaid’s Tale.
We’ve already covered the initial videos that came out, and you can click on the link to see those if you haven’t already.
But as time went on, things seemed to get even crazier. Let’s begin.
And, as always, LANGUAGE WARNING with these videos.
Let’s kick off with one of the craziest things I’ve seen. This woman is so angry about Trump being elected that she’s decided, in her rage, to cut her hair off.
This woman shaved her head to protest Trump’s win and to fight the patriarchy
This might be the best meltdown yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/9DCw0uHCRc
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2024
The Manson Family also shaved their heads in protest.
These people are in a Cult. https://t.co/p1geSTzMCg
— Christy 💕🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Christy4Change) November 7, 2024
French women had their heads shaved forcibly after their nation was liberated from a totalitarian socialistic regime:
I realize that being liberated from the out-of-control authoritarianism of the Biden-Harris regime may feel a bit traumatic, but no reason to cosplay as former socialists who want to spread their ideology nationally, ladies.
Perhaps the most astonishing rebuke to this week’s scream theater has come from Hollywood actress/writer/producer/ Justine Bateman, who has taken to Twitter to humorously critique their bad lighting, camerawork, sound, and compositions. In addition to her cribbing approvingly from Libs of TikTok, Ace of Spades speculates that “she seems to be a fan of Nicole Shanahan and was, I guess, an RFKJr. supporter. I’ll take it! They’re on the team:”
#SocialMediaVideoCritique
– There are some good aspects to this video. The performance is fresh, and appears to be a first take. We feel we are witnessing the character’s emotion, rather than this emotion being sold to the audience.
– However, the camera work is unsteady and 1/ https://t.co/FXyFIuAHvN
— Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 7, 2024
-…this exchange, so the intent comes across.
– Overall, because of the clues we’re given about the character via the clothing and accessories, the detail of the dialogue, and the performance, this video draws interest. (Though, see note on camera operation above.) 3/fin
— Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 7, 2024