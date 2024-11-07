WATCH: The Lefty Meltdown Continues Over Trump’s Victory, Including One Woman Who Shaves Her Head in Rage.

Nothing really brings out the crazy quite like Trump does, and once it was announced that he had won the 2024 Election, there was much celebrating and reveling; however, one thing many people looked forward to was the insane meltdown of leftists all over the nation.

And boy, did they not disappoint. We might be getting some of the greatest meltdown moments in history this year, and why not? The corporate media and the Democrat Party spent years painting Trump as a violent, evil, sadistic, and hateful man, and a lot of these people truly believe they’re going to get plunged into some sort of theocratic nightmare or real-life Handmaid’s Tale.

We’ve already covered the initial videos that came out, and you can click on the link to see those if you haven’t already.

(READ: Enjoy Some of the Most Unhinged and Delicious Reactions to Trump’s Victory on Social Media)

But as time went on, things seemed to get even crazier. Let’s begin.

And, as always, LANGUAGE WARNING with these videos.

Let’s kick off with one of the craziest things I’ve seen. This woman is so angry about Trump being elected that she’s decided, in her rage, to cut her hair off.