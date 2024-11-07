ROBERT SPENCER: Shock Horror: Islamophobia Outbreak At McDonald’s.

It all started way back in June 2021, when, according to the Associated Press, when a hijab-wearing Muslim woman, Ghadir Alahmar, walked into a McDonald’s with her twin seven-year-old sons. Alahmar “ordered a plain fish sandwich,” and thoughtfully “had one of her children repeat the order to a worker in case they did not understand her accent.”

McDonald’s employees, according to Alahmar, in their hate and “Islamophobia,” decided to load up the fish sandwich with (shield your children’s eyes) bacon. The unsuspecting victims “received their order, which included fries and cookies, and left the restaurant to walk to a nearby school playground where they planned to eat. One of her sons noticed the bacon. The sandwich not only had bacon on it but appeared to have extra bacon, the complaint says. They did not eat the bacon, but one son ate the lower half of the bun and part of the fish filet, according to the complaint.” The lower half of the bun and part of the fish filet? Ohhh-kay. Anyway, the family was, they claim, thoroughly traumatized.