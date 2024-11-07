DEREGULATE ALL THE THINGS: Crypto sweep puts congress on notice: vote with us or we’ll come after you with millions.

“Now, the message that Congress receives,” Claypool said, “is very much that how you vote on crypto-related policy, those decisions are going to have consequences in terms of big crypto spending money for or against you.”

Crypto skeptics like Claypool warned that the results of the spending could soon be felt and that ordinary Americans would need to hang onto their wallets.

“In all likelihood, crypto deregulation is coming,” said Claypool. “People are going to have to be careful about what they’re doing with their money. It looks like a tragedy waiting to happen.”