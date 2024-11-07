COPING TAKES MANY FORMS:

America is a more united nation than the 2010s led us to believe. Unfortunately, it united around Trump and the GOP. https://t.co/x1zsxvmCB8 — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@Noahpinion) November 6, 2024

Smith explained that “when I say ‘unfortunately’, I don’t mean ‘unfortunately for me’. I will make more money under Trump than I would have under Harris thanks to low taxes. I will be fine. The bad fortune belongs to other people.”

It seems not to have occurred to him that lower taxes (and an improved economy) was exactly the “unity” that millions of non-traditional GOP voters wanted when they voted for Trump. But I guess Smith knows better what they need than they do.

“I got mine, you’ll get what I give you” isn’t a good look but it is a common one on the Left.