PLOUFFE GOES POOF! Implosion: Kamala’s Top Campaign Operative Deletes X Account.

The civil war within the Democratic Party is well underway after former President Donald Trump, and Republicans broadly across the country, completely trounced them on Election Day.

Accusations are flying and the blame game is in full swing, with many Harris operatives blaming President Joe Biden for the epic failure.

One of those operatives is former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe, who accused Biden of leaving the Harris campaign a hole too deep to dig out. Plouffe joined the Harris team shortly after Biden was pushed out of the 2024 race in July.

“It was a privilege to spend the last 100 days with @KamalaHarris and the amazing staff led by @omalleydillon who left it all on the field for their country. We dug out of a deep hole but not enough. A devastating loss. Thanks for being in the arena, all of you,” Plouffe posted on X Wednesday.

Twenty hours after sending the tweet, Plouffe deleted his entire account.