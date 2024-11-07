THE DAILY BEAST REPORTS THAT DEMS ARE PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1859: Joe Biden’s Vengeance: Democrats Descend Into Civil War.

According to Politico’s ‘Playbook’, Biden loyalists were especially bitter over unnamed quotes in a Politico article claiming the president was the “singular reason” for the damning defeat and saying a Democratic primary race would have given Harris more time and opportunity to run a better campaign. The Biden aides blamed Barack Obama’s advisers for the Harris missteps that ultimately cost her any hopes of the White House. “There is no singular reason why we lost, but a big reason is because the Obama advisers publicly encouraged Democratic infighting to push Joe Biden out, didn’t even want Kamala Harris as the nominee, and then signed up as the saviors of the campaign only to run outdated Obama-era playbooks for a candidate that wasn’t Obama,” a former Biden staffer told Playbook.

Yes, throughout Kamala’s brief campaign, the public saw what happened when the “Obama-era playbook” was run with a candidate who lacked all of the chops and rock star charisma of that was the 2008-era Barack Obama. Her election bid was also a constant reminder that it’s near-impossible to run a “change” campaign when the person running is the sitting vice president of a failed and flailing administration, who has a well-known track record, well-documented on video in the era of social media. With a series of promises designed to appeal to the far left during her stillborn 2020 campaign run, and a lengthy history in similarly far left Bay Area politics. This is why typically during a time of political crisis such as 1976, or economic crisis (real or imagined) in 1992 or 2008, Democrats like to introduce relatively unknown candidates that they can project a sunny “hope and change” theme onto such as Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and “the composite character” that was Barack Obama.