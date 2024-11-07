NO. NEXT QUESTION? Will these celebrities follow through with their threats to leave America?

Has Bette Midler been spotted alive anywhere on planet earth in the last 24 hours? Bette Midler Not Handling Trump Win Well: Implies She’d Drink Drano, Nukes X Account.

Assuming she didn’t actually go through with her cri de coeur, she’s far from the only distaff leftist melting down this week: Watch: The Lefty Meltdown Continues Over Trump’s Victory, Including One Woman Who Shaves Her Head in Rage.