ROGER SIMON: After Trump’s Victory: ‘Justice Without Revenge.’

Arguably Trump’s most important appointment will be his attorney general. It is likely he will get the person he wants because of the new configuration of the Senate.

Let’s stipulate that our justice system has been thoroughly raped, misused to an extent never seen in our history in the name of a wretched relatively recent epidemic almost as bad as COVID-19 known as “lawfare.”.

This is comprised not just of wannabe Torquemadas like Jack Smith and tedious gasbags like New York City DA Alvin Bragg and New York State DA Letitia James, but also the upper reaches of our society by FBI director Wray and his attorney general Merrick Garland, not to mention myriad legal hacks from Georgia to Colorado.

This misuse of our legal system to destroy political opponents absolutely must end. The people who perpetrated it must be thoroughly exposed (not just in congressional hearings but in a court of law) and face legal consequences.

But it should be done in the Lope de Vega tradition of “Justice Without Revenge”. In other words, as a suggestion, in the case of most miscreants, they should simply be stripped of their positions and lose their licenses to practice law, not suffer incarceration or further punishment.

Nevertheless, in the process, we must learn to what extent Jan 6 was an inside job. Wray dodged the question of government involvement (agents provocateurs) on multiple occasions but to the degree that it is true it must be fully known and Wray himself stigmatized. Most, if not all, of those jailed for the “insurrection that wasn’t” will be released as promised by Donald Trump and made recompense. That part is true justice.