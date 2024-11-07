OUR POUTING PALACE GUARD MEDIA: All the late-night TV hosts melted down over Trump’s win. We’ve got the clips. 👨‍🍳👌

Well, not all of the late TV hosts – the often number one rated late night host was quite pleased the result: Gutfeld! reacts to the ‘media meltdown’ over Trump’s epic win (video).

This October 11th headline at the Wrap should have been a wakeup call for Camp Kamala that trouble was brewing in the heartland: Gutfeld! Ratings Soar, Outpace Late Night Interviews With Kamala Harris, Tim Walz.

