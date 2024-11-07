JOANNE JACOBS: Trump’s back: What’s next for education? “Will President Donald Trump dismantle the U.S. Department of Education? ‘Nope,’ predicts Rick Hess. He’d need the House majority, as yet uncertain, and 60 filibuster-proof votes in the Senate to get it through Congress. ‘Meanwhile, plenty of influential right-wingers would rather see a Trump administration leverage the department than dismantle it.'”

So long as the levers are in place, professional lefties will eventually get control of them.