GOOD MORNING: It’s Thursday, November 7, 2024, two days after the 2024 Elections. It’s time to DEFUND THE LEFT. That should be the main task of the incoming 119th Congress. Don’t let your Member of Congress forget it for a second: Defund the Left, Defund the Left, Defund the Left. Root through the federal budget till you find every nickel that is being spent to fund leftist projects. There’s a lot of it. Get rid of it. It’s our only chance.

Oh … and if Trump Administration would like the Supreme Court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College to be something more than a dead letter, start by defunding and abolishing the Minority Serving Institutions programs. They are unconstitutional. If you have to replace them with something do that. But stop paying colleges and universities to discriminate.

That’s my advice for the day. I held off till Thursday, because it really did seem like there should be a day of celebration. But not two days … my grandmother would never countenance two days of celebration for anything.