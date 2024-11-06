CONSERVING CONSERVATISM MOST CONSERVATIVELY: Bulwark Crew Wishes Biden Would’ve Been More Authoritarian to Prevent Authoritarianism.

Anyone catch this? At the end of last night's @BulwarkOnline's election coverage, the hosts, agitated at Democrats' impending demise, said the Biden Admin should have gotten even more extreme to prevent this from occurring. Jonathan Last (JVL): "[The Biden Admin] should have… pic.twitter.com/o0BaClnj6b — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 6, 2024

And don’t get them started on how much they appreciate the common sense of the average voter:

We witnessed a total meltdown on The Bulwark's election stream last night. "Voters are too stupid to even, like, exist in the world…they're just morons who can't understand anything." pic.twitter.com/1VqsWnyj9n — America 2100 (@America_2100) November 6, 2024

Or ask them for their thoughts on illegal immigration: