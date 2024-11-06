DISPATCHES FROM THE ONCE GOLDEN STATE:

● Recalls of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and DA Pamela Price Appear to Be Passing.

Flashback: Defiant Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao denies any wrongdoing in 1st comments following FBI raid; “I have done nothing wrong.”

● Daniel Lurie Poised to Be Next Mayor of San Francisco After Spending Record Sum In Election. “Lurie, the billionaire heir to a Levi’s jeans fortune who, with the help of his mother’s wealth, launched a campaign to become mayor of San Francisco, is well ahead of incumbent London Breed in ranked-choice votes.”

● Gascon Loses, Price is Recalled and Criminal Justice Reform Takes a Beating in California. “California voters on Tuesday approved a November ballot measure that will impose stricter penalties for repeat theft and crimes involving fentanyl, steering away from recent progressive policies that critics blamed for increased lawlessness…Proposition 36 will make it a felony for someone to steal merchandise of any value after two previous offenses and can lead to longer jail or prison sentences.”

Meanwhile, with Kamala Harris, a leftist Bay Area machine politician soundly thrashed last night by Trump, the San Francisco Chronicle yells, next batter up! The Democratic Party is now Gavin Newsom’s to lead. Does he have what it takes?

UPDATE: