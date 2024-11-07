KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dems’ Blame Game Is Weaker Than Kamala’s Public Speaking Skill. “They’re going to keep pointing fingers in all of the wrong directions. In fact, so far they’ve been content to double-down on all of the hysterical hyperbole that got them a good old-fashioned butt-whuppin’ on Tuesday.”
