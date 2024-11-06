THE BLAME GAME: Philly Democratic chair blames Harris’ campaign for defeats in Pa.

Philadelphia Democratic Chair Bob Brady blamed Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for what looked like the lowest performance by a Democratic presidential candidate in the city in the last two decades and said he felt no responsibility for the red wave that descended on the state.

“They never dealt with us. They didn’t show us any respect. I never talked to the lady, and she’s the candidate,” Brady said of Harris.

As Democrats across the state grappled with the decisive victory for former President Donald Trump here, there was a lot of Wednesday-morning quarterbacking going on.

The city committee had sounded some alarms about the Harris campaign but largely quieted down in the lead up to the election. Brady, who has been chair of the party since 1988, has also faced his fair share of criticism about his ability to turn out voters in the city.

But on Wednesday, faced with the red wave that overtook the state, fueled in part by a lower margin of victory for Harris in Philadelphia, Brady, unleashed a torrent of criticisms.

He said he thought President Joe Biden should probably have remained the candidate.