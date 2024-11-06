A HUGE SWING AND A MISS: Pollster J. Ann Selzer: ‘I’ll be reviewing data’ after Iowa Poll misses big Trump win.

Renowned Pollster J. Ann Selzer said Tuesday she would be reviewing her data to determine why a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released just days before the election produced results so far out of line with former President Donald Trump’s resounding victory.

Trump handily won Iowa for a third time, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris by 14 percentage points with more than 90% of the vote counted ― a sharp contrast to Saturday’s Iowa Poll that had Harris leading by 3 points.

“Tonight, I’m of course thinking about how we got where we are,” Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., which conducts the Iowa Poll, said in a statement.