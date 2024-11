HEH:

Elon is such a dumbass. He spent $44 billion on Twitter and all he got was control of all 3 branches of the federal government. — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) November 6, 2024

More seriously, a free-speech absolutist with far beyond eff-you money now has a seat at the table.

That’s a yuge (and possibly underappreciated) development.