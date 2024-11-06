BUT I ALREADY VOTED FOR HIM:
Trump will begin operations to deport millions of undocumented immigrants when he starts his term, campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday morning.
He'll launch the "largest mass deportation operation" of undocumented immigrants on Day 1.https://t.co/O5hbjaIY0e
— Axios (@axios) November 6, 2024
Mitt Romney got mocked for his comment about “self-deportation” in 2012, but disincentivizing illegal settlement/employment would go a long way towards making that happen — and save us a lot of money on repatriation expenses.