THE SAVIORS OF DEMOCRACY™ PRESENT THEIR NEXT PROJECT, KNEECAPPING THE PEOPLE’S NEW CHOICE: Biden team debates how to ‘Trump-proof’ foreign policy.

Despondent Biden administration officials are mulling how to protect their national security priorities before president-elect Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office in January. Whether it’s sending funds to Ukraine or imposing new sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers, an array of options are on the table.

But there’s no formal plan yet for how to lock in President Joe Biden’s big-ticket policies against a Trump effort to dismantle them, a senior Biden administration official said.

Some administration officials also believe having such a plan won’t make a difference.

Trump is sure to quickly halt or reverse much of what Biden’s team manages to push through in these final months, multiple current and former U.S. officials said. He will have broad executive authority to do so, as well as enough support in Congress and in the judiciary that almost nothing will stop him.

“You really can’t ‘Trump-proof,’” one U.S. official said. “You can ‘Trump delay,’ you can throw sand in the gears, but there is no way short of legislation to ‘Trump-proof.’”