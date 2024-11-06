KEY DEMOCRAT CONSTITUENCY NOT TAKING KAMALA’S LOSS VERY WELL: Hollywood Seethes and Mourns Donald Trump’s Reelection: ‘America Is Done.’
Following Donald Trump’s reelection on Tuesday night, those who voted against him in Hollywood both mourned and raged on Wednesday morning, worrying for the future of the country.
In some cases, like that of “Dead to Me” star Christina Applegate, confusion reigned over everything else, as she encouraged anyone who voted for Trump to unfollow her.
“Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away,” she wrote. “Why?And if you disagree , please unfollow me.”
Of course, that may be a moot point, as in a separate post, the actress noted that she’ll be shutting down her account “because this is sick.”
Meanwhile, others mourned the future of the Supreme Court, which has the potential to swing even more conservative under Trump’s second term.
“Supreme Court gone for the rest of my lifetime,” Kevin McHale, former star of “Glee” posted. “Ultra-conservative evangelical bigotry, xenophobia, racism is the mandate.”
“The Wire” star Wendell Pierce wrote several posts, similarly lamenting the future of the court in one as well.
“Elections have consequences. The Supreme Court will be changed for a generation. I’ll never see a moderate court again in my lifetime,” he wrote. “Alito and Thomas will step down and Trump will appoint 40 year old partisans to the bench. The damage he is about to inflict on our institutions the next 2 years will be irreparable.”
Trump’s victory has even forced at least one celebrity into hiding — or worse: Disney Star Bette Midler Deletes Her X/Twitter Account After Trump Trounces Kamala.
Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler deleted her X/Twitter account after President-elect Donald Trump trounced Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.
On Election Day, before deleting her account, Midler appeared to be coping poorly, suggesting drinking Drano in the event that Trump wins.
The actress had posted a photo to X showing a bottle of Drano clog remover with a Post-It sticker reading “Trump Wins.” next to it was a bottle of what looked to be Korbel champagne, with a sticker reading “Kamala Wins.”
Do we need a wellness check on Midler?
