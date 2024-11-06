KEY DEMOCRAT CONSTITUENCY NOT TAKING KAMALA’S LOSS VERY WELL: Hollywood Seethes and Mourns Donald Trump’s Reelection: ‘America Is Done.’

Following Donald Trump’s reelection on Tuesday night, those who voted against him in Hollywood both mourned and raged on Wednesday morning, worrying for the future of the country.

In some cases, like that of “Dead to Me” star Christina Applegate, confusion reigned over everything else, as she encouraged anyone who voted for Trump to unfollow her.

“Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away,” she wrote. “Why?And if you disagree , please unfollow me.”

Of course, that may be a moot point, as in a separate post, the actress noted that she’ll be shutting down her account “because this is sick.”

Meanwhile, others mourned the future of the Supreme Court, which has the potential to swing even more conservative under Trump’s second term.

“Supreme Court gone for the rest of my lifetime,” Kevin McHale, former star of “Glee” posted. “Ultra-conservative evangelical bigotry, xenophobia, racism is the mandate.”

“The Wire” star Wendell Pierce wrote several posts, similarly lamenting the future of the court in one as well.

“Elections have consequences. The Supreme Court will be changed for a generation. I’ll never see a moderate court again in my lifetime,” he wrote. “Alito and Thomas will step down and Trump will appoint 40 year old partisans to the bench. The damage he is about to inflict on our institutions the next 2 years will be irreparable.”