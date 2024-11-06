CHRISTIAN TOTO: Trump Win Could Make Hollywood 2.0 a Reality.

Zachary Levi could have said, “I told you so.”

The “Shazam!” actor recently endorsed Donald Trump for president, but he didn’t dunk on his political enemies last night following Trump’s dramatic victory. Levi made an exception for hard-Left Hollywood journalist Roger Friedman.

The Showbiz 411 founder publicly attacked Levi on X, saying the only good news from Trump’s victory was that Levi wouldn’t be allowed back into Hollywood, Inc. again. Once again, a journalist acknowledges the new Hollywood Blacklist.

…

It won’t be easy to compete with, let alone replace Hollywood. That movement unofficially starts with Trump’s victory.

In a way, it’s already begun.