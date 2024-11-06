ICYMI: Trump Declares Victory: It Was A Historic Realignment, ‘We Are The Party Of Common Sense.’

This campaign has been so historic in so many ways. We’ve built the biggest, the broadest, the most unified coalition. They’ve never seen anything like it in all of American history.

They’ve never seen it. Young and old, men and women, rural and urban. And we had them all helping us tonight.

When you think, I mean, I was looking at it. I was watching it. They had some great analysis of the people that voted for us.

Nobody’s ever seen anything like that. They came from all quarters. Union, non-union, African-American, Hispanic-American, Asian-American, Arab-American, Muslim-American.

We had everybody, and it was beautiful. It was a historic realignment, uniting citizens of all backgrounds around a common core of common sense.