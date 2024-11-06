‘TRUMP SHOCK:’ European Media in Meltdown Over Trump’s Victory. Guardian columnist: “The thought of a Trump presidency is eating me alive.”

The European mainstream media is in a meltdown this morning after President Donald Trump’s historic victory in the U.S. election.

“Why do they vote for Trump?” the leading German news Tageszeitung asked. How could the majority of American voters “support a man like Trump, who insults political opponents, offends allied countries, questions the electoral system, and also advocates anti-worker policies?” the newspaper wondered.

“On paper, the Democrats’ program for the middle class is better than the Republicans’. But why are the Democrats receiving less and less support from this group?” the clueless German daily asked.

German magazine Der Spiegel covered the news with the headline “The Trump Shock.”

“After Donald Trump’s election victory, the U.S. is facing a political turning point,” the weekly added.

The German establishment fears that Trump will make them pay more for their own defense and raise tariffs to drive down the massive trade deficit. “What will happen” when Trump enters the White House?” the German weekly Der Stern asked Wednesday.