FOX REPORTING THAT TRUMP HAS WON PENNSYLVANIA:
The Fox News Decision Desk can now project that former President Trump will win Pennsylvania.
This is the most important victory for Trump so far. He is now three electoral votes away from winning the presidency.
The Harris campaign identified Pennsylvania as one of three Rust…
Decision Desk HQ declaring Trump the winner in 2024:
Decision Desk HQ projects that former President Donald Trump (R) has won enough electoral votes to win the Presidency.#DecisionMade: 1:21am ET
America’s Newspaper of Record weighs in:
Brett Baier calls the election for Trump:
#BREAKING: Fox News has called the 2024 presidential election for @realDonaldTrump after projecting he will win the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania@BretBaier: "The biggest political phoenix from the ashes story that we have ever seen ever." pic.twitter.com/n56VBIrvuT
