“BAD LUCK,” CLIMATE CHANGE, WHATEVER β€” THESE THINGS ALWAYS SEEM TO BE SELF-INFLICTED:

Spain destroyed more than 256 dams between 2021 and 2022, "to restore the natural course of rivers", in order to comply with UN Agenda 2030.

But no, the flooding is a result of "climate change". 🀑pic.twitter.com/0q3avlgDy8

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 5, 2024