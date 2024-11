THIS SEEMS LIKE KIND OF A BIG DEAL:

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: TRUMP HAS WON THE LARGEST SHARE OF THE JEWISH VOTE IN DECADES IN FLORIDA, ARIZONA, NEVADA

Florida: 43% for Trump

Arizona: 38% for Trump

Nevada: 42% for Trump

November 6, 2024